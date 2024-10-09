Naomi Osaka Says She’s ‘Still Learning’ How to Handle Negativity on Social Media

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Tennis star Naomi Osaka rarely uses social media for the sake of her mental health.

“I think most people don’t know that mental health is as important as your physical health, and in some ways, it might be more important,” the soft-spoken 26-year-old tennis star tells PEOPLE exclusively as Maybelline announces her as the brand’s first Brave Together ambassador, which aims to support those facing anxiety and depression by funding free professional support and access to support tools and mental health resources.

Having braved through several vulnerable moments in the public eye — including revealing she’s struggled with depression since 2018, her withdrawal from the 2021 French Open and Wimbledon tournaments to preserve her mental health and a disheartening moment with a spectator in 2022 that nearly brought her to tears — Osaka says she’s “fortunate” to have “been learning about mental health for quite a couple years now,” and she’s become “more prepared” with tools and resources.

The four-time Grand Slam champion utilizes meditation and “common practices like that,” says Osaka, who travels with a mental health coach when she’s competing. “I wouldn’t really call her a therapist, but basically she’s someone that helps me with tools that I can use on and off the court,” she explains.

After the 2022 incident when a spectator yelled, “Naomi, you suck,” at her during a tournament, Osaka revealed to reporters that she had begun seeing a therapist. “It kind of took me out of my element,” she said at the time.

Having a few years of experience in therapy under her belt, Osaka now praises the tennis community for having taken the topic “really seriously” in recent years, and she’s grateful that “almost all” tournaments offer access to “facilities with quiet rooms” and “someone you can talk to on site 24/7.”

“I really appreciate that the conversation was taken really seriously, and I think all the players really appreciate that,” says the Brave Together ambassador, who penned a powerful essay about “the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny” for Time magazine in 2022.

The piece was celebrated by many of Osaka’s fellow star athletes, including Stephen Curry, Michael Phelps and Novak Djokovic, who applauded the Japanese tennis pro’s call for “measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones.”

Later that year, she received praise from Nick Kyrgios, who said Osaka inspired him to speak out about his own experience with mental wellness.

But Osaka says social media remains a gray area when it comes to nurturing her mental health.

“I would say that I’m not as involved in social media anymore, just because I began to feel like it was very negative, I guess when people started knowing of me more,” she tells PEOPLE. “So I kind of disconnected myself from that. I know that social media in a way is a little bit unavoidable, so I think that I’m still learning.”

