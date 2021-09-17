Naomi Campbell Calls Herself 'Lucky' to Have 'Wonderful' Baby Daughter: 'I Have a Dream Child' [Photo]

Naomi Campbell who welcomed her first child, a baby girl earlier this year said she’s incredibly lucky to have a “dream child.”

via: People

The supermodel spoke with Zeinab Badawi for BBC’s HARDtalk on Friday about being named the new ambassador to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust this week, and toward the end of the interview, she was asked what it’s like becoming a first-time parent.

“I’m really lucky,” says Campbell, 51, adding of her baby daughter, “I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl.”

Campbell adds that she will “absolutely” instill her family values and raise her daughter to be a strong, independent woman, adding, “right down to the hygiene part.”

Back in May, Campbell made the surprise announcement that she had welcomed her first baby, sharing a sweet photo of her hand holding the infant’s feet on Instagram.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

In May 2017, Campbell told Evening Standard magazine she had thought about becoming a mother but wasn’t in a rush to make it happen. “I think about having children all the time,” she said at the time. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Campbell then told WSJ. Magazine in October 2019, as far as having kids went at that time, “Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

Sending so much love to Naomi and her baby girl.