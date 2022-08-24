Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Sentenced to 5 Days in Jail and 3 Years of Probation for DUI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in California on Tuesday.

via: Complex

The Associated Press reports that the spouse of the U.S. House Speaker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges, resulting in a five-day stint in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi was arrested on May 28 in Napa County, California’s wine country after crashing into another driver.

He previously served two of his five-day sentence and was given a good conduct credit for another two days. He will fulfill his fifth day by working eight hours in the local court’s work program. Pelosi will also have to go to a three-month drinking driver class—and an ignition interlock device will be installed in his car, which requires the driver to give a breath sample in order for the engine to start. Additionally, he will pay around $5,000 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages and about $2,000 in fines.

Paul Pelosi crashed his 2021 Porsche Carrera into the other driver after 10 p.m. in Yountville, California. He had a blood alcohol content of .082 percent, which is slightly above the legal limit. According to California Highway Patrol officers, Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

The politician’s partner received a misdemeanor DUI due to injuries sustained by the other driver, who claimed to have headaches and feel pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder, and neck on the day after the accident.

Pelosi was let go on a $5,000 bail. Nancy Pelosi wasn’t with him at the time, as she was in Rhode Island giving a commencement speech at Brown University.