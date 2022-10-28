Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul, Attacked By Man with Hammer During Home Break-In [Video]

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by a man with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning.

via: CBS News

According to a source briefed on the attack, the assailant first asked Paul Pelosi where his wife was.

The source told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

San Francisco Police responded and were at the scene at 2:27 a.m. PT. Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said the speaker was not at the residence at the time, and Paul Pelosi, 82, is in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. The Associated Press, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation, reported that Pelosi “suffered blunt force injuries in the attack.” Two sources tell CBS News a hammer was used by the assailant to break into the speaker’s home.

Three sources tell CBS News a suspect has been arrested. U.S. Capitol Police confirmed the attack, and said the San Francisco Police Department has a suspect in custody.

Two law enforcement sources identified the suspect as David Wayne Depape, a Berkeley resident in his early 40s.

Law enforcement sources say that it is too early to say definitively what the motive for the attack was, but the possibility that it was politically motivated has not been ruled out. A male suspect is in custody but still learning new details about this suspect.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Hammill said in a statement Friday morning. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

“The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

U.S. Capitol Police are assisting the FBI and San Francisco Police Department with a joint investigation.

U.S. Capitol Police said special agents with their field office in California arrived on scene quickly, and a team of investigators was dispatched from the East Coast to help the FBI and local police with a joint investigation.