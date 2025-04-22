BY: DM Published 23 hours ago

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace was involved in a messy altercation at an Ulta Beauty store in South Carolina, and the entire incident was caught on tape. The confrontation, which quickly went viral, began when local realtor and LGBTQIA+ advocate Ely Murray-Quick approached Mace.

Here is a look at how the ordeal unfolded, and what the politician had to say about her actions.

Nancy Mace yelled ‘f*** you’ to one of her constituents.

Mace is no stranger to controversy, making her verbal altercation with Murray-Quick a surprise to no one. The exchange went down at an Ulta Beauty store in Mount Pleasant, with Murray-Quick asking the U.S. Rep when she would be hosting an in-person town hall. Mace, visibly agitated, responded by accusing Murray-Quick of harassment and invoking her voting record on gay marriage as a defense.

The exchange escalated, with Mace using explicit language, including the phrase “F— you,” and labeling Murray-Quick as “absolutely f***ing crazy.” “Where were you before that or the year before that? Oh, because you know what? Because you people on the left are crazy. You’re absolutely f****** crazy,” Murray yelled.

Murray-Quick retorted by calling Mace a “disgrace to this state.” Both parties recorded the incident and shared their perspectives on social media. Mace described Murray-Quick as an “unhinged lunatic” and criticized Democrats.

In a statement to the Post and Courier, Murray-Quick disputed Mace’s assertion that he was harassing her. “This is about a simple question asked in public, with video evidence that shows Nancy responding before spiraling into a public meltdown. She wasn’t interrupted, insulted, or blocked from exiting Ulta,” he wrote.

Nace Mace has a history of making brash remarks.

Mace has faced mounting criticism for her hateful rhetoric, some aimed at members of the LGBTQIA+ community. She caused an uproar on April 21, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Daily Gazette, the drama unfolded when Mace was approached by a transgender student who asked the politician to apologize for using the t-word. Mace responded by repeating the slur multiple times, exacerbating tensions in the room. Mace mockingly asked, “Is that derogatory to you?” and then repeated the slur three times.

Mace has a history of using similar language in public forums. In February, during a House Oversight Committee hearing, she used the same slur while criticizing USAID’s funding for transgender advocacy initiatives. When confronted by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) about the offensive term, Mace defiantly repeated it, stating, “I don’t really care.”

Mace has also been at the forefront of legislative efforts targeting transgender individuals. Following the election of Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, Mace introduced a bill aimed at restricting transgender women from using women’s restrooms in federal buildings.

LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups have condemned Mace’s actions and called for accountability. Mace is reportedly considering a bid for governor of South Carolina in 2026. According to the Movement Advancement Project, approximately 167,000 LGBTQIA+ individuals ages 13 and older reside in the state. But Mace appears unbothered by offending them.

