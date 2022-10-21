Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial

Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home according to WBRZ.

This comes after he pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim has claimed Mystikal went to his home to collect money that was due to her and was beaten and choked by the rapper, real name Michael Tyler, and claims her possessions including her keys and phone were taken from Tyler to prevent her from exiting.

After the assault, the victim alleges Mystikal made her send him money to his CashApp account.

The 52-year-old’s attorneys claim he already filed a restraining order against the victim over 20 years ago.

The rapper’s attorneys presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond, and has been jailed without bond since July.

A judge is expected to consider Tyler’s request for bond at his next court hearing, scheduled for Nov. 21.