Must Be Nice: Man Wins $10 Million New York Lottery for Second Time in Three Years

A Long Island man is making headlines after winning the lottery for the second time in three years.

via Complex:

Juan Hernandez earned his big prize on Tuesday after buying a ticket for the New York Lottery’s $10 million deluxe scratch-off game, just three years after he already cashed in on a lottery win with the state, NBC News reports.

Hernandez, who previously came out victorious with $10 million from a $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket in 2019, said in a statement that he’s “still trying to spend” the first $10 million he won.” Hernandez purchased his latest ticket at a Stop & Shop in Hempstead, New York and cashed out his ticket for $6,510,000, following withholdings.

Hernandez isn’t the only big-time lottery winner this year, as a Michigan woman discovered she won a hefty $3 million back in January after checking her email’s spam folder. Laura Spears, a 55-year-old Mega Millions winner, said that after buying a ticket, she was looking for a “missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.”

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears added.

We see what you’ve done for others, Lord.

Juan Hernandez says he's "still trying to spend the $10,000,000" that he won back in 2019. https://t.co/ChP2j7u82s pic.twitter.com/EfPjnIk0dR — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 25, 2022