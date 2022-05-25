‘How to Murder Your Husband’ Writer Nancy Crampton Brophy Found Guilty of Murdering Her Husband

Nancy Crampton Brophy, a romance novelist who once wrote an essay titled “How to Kill Your Husband,” was found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting her husband in 2018.

via Complex:

Daniel Brophy, a chef and instructor, was found dead on June 2 inside the Oregon Culinary Institute where he worked. Crampton Brophy was arrested three months later, and remained bars ever since. Prosecutors presented evidence to the jury showing Nancy acquired gun pieces in the months leading up to her husband’s death, including an item that wouldn’t trace the bullets to the firearm used in the shooting.

According to KOIN, investigators were never able to find the gun used in Brophy’s death. Casing found near his body couldn’t be traced back to the firearm and ghost gun found in Crampton Brophy’s possession. She did, however, acknowledge buying an extra slide and barrel for “research” that was never found. Nancy claimed it may have disappeared when items were being removed from her home, while prosecutors believe the missing pieces were the ones used in the shooting and were intentionally discarded.

Prosecutors claim financial problems and the appeal of cashing in on life insurance policies were motivating factors in Crampton Brophy committing the crime, while her legal team countered by arguing Brophy was able to resolve their money problems by taking out of portion of his retirement savings.

Crampton Brophy’s attorney Lisa Maxfield said they plan to appeal the ruling.

She clearly knew ‘how to kill’ her husband — but not how to get away with it. Her sentencing will be June 13.