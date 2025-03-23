Muni Long Responds To Mariah Carey Tribute Criticism: “I Did My Best”

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Mariah Carey received the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. To honor her legendary career, Muni Long and Tori Kelly performed a tribute featuring two of her most beloved hits.

During her time on stage, a camera panned to Mariah Carey as she looked away. The internet memed the moment and suggested the Butterfly singer’s face was a message about Muni Long’s delivery. After the event, Muni Long took to TikTok to address the alleged shade-throwing side-eye.

“The people that’s got a lot to say, you don’t understand how this paying homage and having respect for people…” the 36-year-old explained. “She asked me to do it… You thought I chose to get on TV and sing a Mariah Carey song? You thought that was my choice? Why would I do that? Nobody can sing Mariah’s songs like Mariah. Nobody.”

The “Made For Me” performer continued to explain, “I did my best, and that’s all I can do.”

Elsewhere in the live broadcast, she explained, “She told me I did a great job, she appreciated it. And that’s it. Once again, if she pushed me down the stairs, if she told me she hated it, I would say thank you. That’s what I would say.”

Mariah Carey also responded to the critique, uplifting both Muni Long and Tori Kelly, who also sang during the tribute.

“So beyond grateful for these two gorgeous, uber-talented, kind, incredible musicians who made my heart so full of joy with their tribute performances at the @iheartradio awards,” wrote the 55-year-old on her Instagram story.

“I love and appreciate you so much!!!”

