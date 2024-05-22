Muni Long Adds Mariah Carey on ‘Made For Me’ Remix: Stream It Now | lovebscott.com

We saw her do it once with “Hrs And Hrs” and now Muni Long is back at it again with another R&B hit on her hands thanks to “Made For Me.”

Muni has dropped a sultry remix of her single “Made for Me” featuring Mariah Carey. The original version, produced Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, and JordanXL, arrived last year and since gone platinum.

“When I got the call from [Jermaine Dupri] to work on the ‘Made For Me’ remix, I said yes immediately,” Carey explained in a statement. “Muni is an amazing writer and performer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven!”

Long, who has collaborated with everyone from John Legend to Saweetie in recent years, unveiled her third LP, Public Displays of Affection: The Album, in 2022. Her follow-up in expected later this year, according to a press release for the new remix.

Carey recently completed her Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. “The idea was brought to me about doing a residency in Vegas and I just thought, ‘Hm, do we want to do that?’” Carey told Rolling Stone. “I was going to do it in the traditional way. And then when I thought about doing the Celebration of Mimi and bringing back the songs — many of which I’d never performed — I just thought, ‘That’s the way to do it.’”

Earlier this year, Carey joined Ariana Grande on a remix of “Yes, And?” “There truly are no words that suffice,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. It means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this! I love you eternally!!!!!!!”

via: Rolling Stone