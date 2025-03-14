‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Show Will Not Return for 2025

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Put those “Golden Popcorn” statues back in storage. The MTV Movie & TV Awards have been put “on pause” again this year.

Sources close to production tell TMZ … the annual event is not returning this year and remains “on pause.”

It sounds like the future of the awards show is very much up in the air … we’re told no plans to bring it back, or to scrap it altogether, have been solidified.

MTV “paused” the awards show last year … but at the time we were told the show was not canceled and would return in 2025 with an updated format.

There’s been some major changes since we were told in May 2024 the show was coming back … Paramount Global, MTV’s parent company, is merging with Skydance Media, and last month Paramount honcho Bruce Gillmer reportedly sent a company memo about major events being suspended.

Gillmer’s memo didn’t mention the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” but now it’s joining the CMT Music Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards among those on the sidelines.

The show had a good run from 1992 to 2023 … but it’s been a rough few years, and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead.

MTV Movie & TV Awards Won’t Be Held In 2024, Likely To Return In 2025

There will be no 2024 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Deadline has confirmed that the awards show is skipping this year. It is expected to return in a reimagined format in 2025.

The news comes after the 2023 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards was impacted by the WGA strike and had to pivot away from a live event to a pre-taped show after Drew Barrymore pulled out as host and the writers guild geared up to picket its venue.

Ratings were respectable, which raised the possibility for the MTV Movie & TV Awards to permanently tweak its format.

Traditionally held at the start of the summer blockbuster season, the show launched in 1992 as MTV Movie Awards and was rebranded to include TV categories in 2017.

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place this year as planned.

