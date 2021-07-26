MSNBC's Tiffany Cross Drags 'Blackface Connoisseur' Megyn Kelly for Attacking Black Women [Photo + Video]

No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle — and Cross did not hold back in her reproach.

Cross began by telling viewers that instead of doing a typical segment about someone “relevant,” she would instead take a “slightly different approach” and address someone “completely irrelevant.”

“I’m speaking of course, about Megyn Kelly,” Cross said. “The 50-year-old bully is trying to bulldoze her way back into relevance that only comes to women like her for being a provocateur, not for offering any type of intellectual input.”

“The blackface connoisseur who had to apologize for ridiculously asking why it was racist for white people to wear blackface for Halloween, is now going after someone who’s less than half her age, but has twice her intelligence,” Cross continued, referring Kelly’s recent comments about 23-year old Osaka’s magazine covers which were released after she skipped the French Open and Wimbledon due to anxiety.

On July 19, conservative radio host Clay Travis began the discussion with a tweet calling the young tennis star’s anxiety into question due to a recent string of promotional releases.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” Travis tweeted.

Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Kelly piled on with her own comment, writing, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

Cross took offense to Kelly’s statement that Osaka is “not being genuine” about her mental health simply because she “beautifully graced the covers of multiple magazines” with photos that were shot months prior, as Osaka explained in her since-deleted reply to Kelly’s comment.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka tweeted before blocking Kelly’s account. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

“When Osaka understandably blocked Kelly on Twitter,” Cross said, “this woman said that Naomi just didn’t like tough questions.” Kelly made comments directed at Osaka including “guess she’s only tough on the courts” and “truth is she just doesn’t like [questions] she can’t control.”

“Such insight from the land of the inconsequential,” Cross said. “But also, girl bye. First, shout out to all of you out there prioritizing your mental health, especially when dealing with someone who spews nonsense like this,” she said, showing a clip from a 2013 Fox News report where Kelly claimed that both Santa Claus and Jesus Christ are verifiably white.

“To all you Karen’s watching at home, please make a list for your white Santas and pray to your white Jesus for a life, please,” Cross said. “Because we’re out here living our best ones, fighting on the front lines to preserve democracy, taking up space at the highest levels of government, making long overdue and necessary changes in newsrooms, winning Emmys while twirling on our haters.”

“We come from a long line of torchbearers lighting fires that illuminate the world and burn away chains. So it’s no coincidence that Snow White and the seven dumb takes she’s had recently overwhelmingly target Black women,” she continued, referencing other prominent Black women Kelly has gone after recently, including Nikole Hannah-Jones and Gwen Berry.

“Kelly is really just trying to claw her way back into social relevance and into the hearts of Fox News viewers by regurgitating their favorite attacks, all while benefiting from the work that we do. We’re quite used to it,” Cross said.

She capped off the legendary rant with a mic drop for the ages.

“Sister, stop punching above your weight. You keep asking for this smoke that you really don’t want. You want to act like a high school mean girl and you’ll get treated that way. Sit down, be humble while our left stroke keeps going viral. Let the grown women speak. You’re not invited to this table. You don’t have the range,” said Cross.

