Morehouse Cancels Basketball Event With Kanye West's Donda Academy [Photo]

A much-hyped Atlanta basketball tournament featuring Donda Academy, a private school founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been canceled.

Morehouse College has canceled a Nov. 6 basketball tournament it planned to host between Kanye West’s Donda Academy and The Skills Factory.

The HBCU said in a statement: “Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities. We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Please see here for a statement regarding the Nov. 6 basketball tournament.

Over the past several weeks, West, who now goes by Ye, has made several media appearances after being suspended from social media. He first sat down for an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, then on Drink Champs, and on Piers Morgan’s program. He spouted unsubstantiated conspiracy theories regarding business dealings, claims about his ex-wife, and anti-Semitic tropes about global finance. Additionally, he spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death, which caused Floyd’s family to consider suing the rapper for $250 million. He also wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

Thus far, Ye has been dropped by sportswear brand Adidas, talent agency CAA, and fashion houses Balenciaga and Vogue. All of his items were removed from Gap stores and the site YeezyGap.com was shut down. The status of Donda Academy, Ye’s unaccredited private K-12 school, is unclear. The school, located in Simi Valley, California, initially was shut down but was quickly reopened. The future of the student basketball players is unknown, but there are reports major prep tournament invitations have been rescinded.

As for Ye, he has issued a series of awkward apologies, including, “I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”