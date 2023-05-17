Montana Becomes First State to Ban TikTok Entirely

The bill, SB 419 , prohibits TikTok from operating “within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana” and demands mobile app stores make the app unavailable for Montana residents.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has signed a bill banning TikTok within the state — making Montana the first state to ban the app in the United States.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter responded with a statement on Twitter. “Governor Gianforte has signed a bill that infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of #Montana by unlawfully banning #TikTok, a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state,” Oberwetter wrote.

“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana.”

For users of TikTok, the law — which goes in to effect January 2024 — specifies that no penalties apply. But app store operators like Apple and Google, as well as TikTok itself, could face fines of $10,000 per violation per day. The law defines an individual violation as “each time that a user accesses TikTok, is offered the ability to access TikTok, or is offered the ability to download TikTok.”

The ban is expected to be challenged in court.