Mo'nique Unapologetic After Stirring Up Debate For Advising Black Women To Look 'Presentable' [Video]

Mo’Nique has responded to the mixed reaction she received over her criticism of Black women wearing hair bonnets and scarves in public.

via: AceShowbiz

Mo’nique isn’t backing down after landing in hot water over her remarks about how black women should look “presentable.” Days after stirring up debate for advising young black women against wearing bonnets, head wraps, slippers and pajamas in public, the actress returned to Instagram to double down on his statements and explain why she came up with the message in the first place.

“The post that I did Friday in reference to us being the best us that we can be, it rubbed some people wrong, but I want to share this with yall,” she began in a video uploaded on Tuesday, June 1, acknowledging the criticism leveled at her. “There were two people in my life that had I taken a different attitude, I could have felt they was rubbing me wrong. But I’m glad I took the attitude of appreciation and gratitude because they tapped me. And that was Patti LaBelle and Margaret Avery.”

She went on sharing, “I’m glad those two women love me enough that they would go out of their way to talk to me in a way that aunties, mommas, big sisters talk to their little sisters, nieces, grandbabies, [and] daughters. I was grateful for that because it allowed me to [feel] about things differently. Never once did I think those women were trying to be offensive, nasty, or mean. I thought it was nothing but love.”

The Oscar-winning actress seemingly wasn’t bothered by the backlash as she said, “So for you babies that have taken offense to what I said, I’m okay with that… And when yall say, ‘We will cancel yo a**.’ Well, they’ve tried that, and I’m still here to let yall know I love you and ain’t nothing you can do about that.”

In the caption, she wrote, “UNAPOLOGETIC,” before claiming that her message about wearing bonnets was rooted in love. “Hey my beautiful babies. I’m okay with some of you being in your feelings. I LOVE YALL & SOMETIMES THAT LOVE AINT EASY. I am here for the CHALLENGE. And ain’t NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO STOP ME FROM LOVING YOU,” she insisted.

Mo’nique previously divided her fans and followers after posting a video in which she urged young black women to “Represent Yourself With Pride.” She told them, “Hey my sweet babies! Show YOURSELF that you deserve the best for YOURSELF! I LOVE US 4 REAL!”

On how they should look in public, the 53-year-old said, “All I’m saying is could you please comb your hair? I’m not saying you don’t have pride but the representation that you’re showing someone will have to ask you to know if you have it. It’s not to get a man … it is just your representation of you, my sweet babies.”

She also noted that “if you look like you don’t give a damn, how you gonna be treated?” and warned, “if I see you in the streets, in the airport, in the Walmart and you got a bonnet on, and you got slippers on and you looking like what the f**k, auntie gon’ tap you and say ‘hey baby girl, show what you’re worth.’ “

