Mo’Nique Stars In Lee Daniels Horror Flick ‘The Reading’ [Photo + Video]

Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels are teaming up for a new movie after reconciling.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18) the trailer for the horror movie shows Sky (Chasity Sereal) as she travels to a staged reading at author Emma Leeden’s home (Mo’Nique), years after Emma’s family was killed in a home invasion. Sky, who often worries about past experiences with spirits, unwittingly summons evil forces into the home, threatening her, Emma and the rest of the group there.

“I LOVE US 4 REAL!,” Mo’Nique captioned her Instagram post announcing the film.

The Reading also stars Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, Charlene Brown, Lisa Alavi and Sara Alavi. The film is written and directed by Courtney Glaude, with Daniels, Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks as producers.

