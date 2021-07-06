Monique Samuels Mourns the Loss of Pet Bird T'Challa After He Was Killed in a 'Freak' Accident [Video]

Former ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Monique Samuels took to Instagram to share that her beloved pet bird, T’Challa, has died.

“My @tchallasamuels was killed in a freak accident. I can’t even believe I’m typing this right now. I barely can utter his name without crying,” Monique wrote in the caption of a short video of the two of them. “For those who love their animals, I know you feel my pain. It’s indescribable. The pain is intense and I’m just completely baffled, overwhelmed and cannot stop the emotional rollercoaster I am on right now. My children keep breaking down which makes the pain even worse.”

We send Monique our condolences. You can see her post below.

