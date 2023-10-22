Mo'Nique Fans Not Having It After She Explains Why She Calls Her Husband 'Daddy' [Video]

Oscar winning actress Mo’Nique raised some eyebrows with her unusual explanation as to why she calls her husband of 17 years Sidney Hicks ‘daddy.’

via: AceShowbiz

The 55-year-old made the honest confession when during a podcast appearance with Je’Niece McCullough, the daughter of the late comedian Bernie Mac. “My husband, my best friend, my brother, he’s had all these hats. And, a lot of black women would say, ‘Why do you call him Daddy?’ Because he’s raising me. He’s raising me,” she said.

Many have since reacted to Mo’Nique’s revelation. “Okay yeah no. This sounds like daddy issues because your husband should not be ‘raising’ you,” one person wrote, while another commented, “calling your man ‘daddy’ doesn’t seem weird until you explain it like this lol.”

“That ain’t ya damn daddy that’s your husband, he isn’t raising you Y’all are growing and learning together,” a different individual stated. “As much as I love Monique I really need her to let this narrative go! It’s giving daddy issues, it’s giving Jada vibes, it’s giving tell ya therapist and not us,” someone else opined.

Mo’Nique, who married Sidney in 2006, previously gushed about her spouse when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. She called him “the best manager that I’ve ever had, and I’ve had the big boys,” adding that they are practically inseparable as a couple.

Mo’Nique also disclosed that the pair decided to end their open marriage. “Life began to happen,” she told the publication. “I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that.”