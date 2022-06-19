Mo'Nique Apologizes To D.L. Hughley's Wife And Daughter For Bringing Them Into Their Feud [Video]

The feud between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley has been broadcasted on social media for nearly a month now. It might have started as a simple contract dispute, but, over time, it got much deeper than that. Insults were thrown at each other and families were brought into the mix. Nonetheless, after countless back and forths, it looks as if Mo’Nique is ready to bury the hatchet.

via: AceShowbiz

Mo’Nique has regretted bringing D.L. Hughley’s wife and daughter into their feud. Having drawn backlash for offending the two, the “Precious: Based on the Novel PUSH by Sapphire” actress issued a public apology to them.

The 54-year-old expressed her remorse when taking the stage at a comedy show in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday night, June 17. “I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor. So I’m about to do something right now publicly that I did publicly. And when I f**k something up, I gotta fix it up. So I’m gon’ take care of that right now before I go any motherf**king further,” she said.

“To D.L. Hughley’s family, I wanna publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings,” the Oscar winner further stated. “I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies if I hurt their feelings because that was never my god damn intention.”

Mo’Nique dragged D.L. Hughley’s daughter earlier this month as she slammed him for failing to protect his own daughter from a friend, who allegedly violated his daughter. Posting a clip of the latter’s interview about the matter, she wrote, “When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the d**k of a coward’, this is what I meant.”

“When my husband & I say we have to fight for the little girls coming up behind us & u see DL didn’t believe his own daughter over a friend, because he seemingly likes his friend more than he LOVED HIS OWN DAUGHTER & didn’t want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth,” the “Bessie” star added.

“This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn’t believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma,” she argued. “What does the BLACK WOMEN & his (DL’s ) BLACK WIFE have coming. Watch who stands with this man & your looking at the same ones who will sit down, when you our sisters are being attacked.”

“I find it funny that DL will call out ICE CUBE, [Kanye West], RIZZA ISLAM, ANGELA STANTON, MYSELF ETC., but he won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter,” Mo’Nique continued. “THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS FOR THE PEOPLE WHO SAID I JUST NEED TO LET THINGS GO!”