Monica Shuts Down 'Disrespectful' Critic Calling Her 'Stupid' For Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Monica has been known to pop off when necessary.

The singer has fired back at a critic who called her “stupid” for not getting vaccinated against the virus yet.

The 40-year-old was engaging in a relaxing conversation with her fans on Instagram Live when a viewer asked if she had received the COVID-19 vaccine. The mother of three, who was joined by her daughter and youngest child, 7-year-old Laiyah Shannon during the livestream, politely responded by saying she hadn’t.

After reading through the comments, Monica noticed the “disrespectful” remark from a person who criticized her decision not to get the vaccine. Not mincing her words, she quickly clapped back at the critic, “Um, you’re entitled to your opinion, but let’s not speak to each other in a disrespectful manner.”

As she continued defending herself, Monica insinuated that she has a medical reason that justified her decision not to get vaccinated, and it was also made under her doctor’s advice. “You can’t say that someone’s stupid because they’ve chosen not to do something because you don’t know the discussions myself and my doctor have had, especially with the condition that I’m currently in,” she claimed.

Telling the critic to show some respect, she added, “So, I’m doing what’s best for me and I suggest you do what’s best for you. And that would include watching your mouth.”

Monica didn’t disclose her condition that prevented her from getting the vaccine, but some Instagram users have supported her. “I believe in science and vaccines but not everyone qualifies for the vaccination. Let her do her,” one person commented on the video which has been reposted on TikTok. Another responded, “People need to stop asking personal questions. It’s none of your business on if a person is vaccinated or not…that is a personal choice.”

Some others, meanwhile, praised Monica for her calm manner in responding to the critic. “It’s her calm tone for me,” one of her fans said. Another remarked, “She said exactly wtf she said!”

