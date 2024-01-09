Monica Garcia Compares Herself to Kim Kardashian, Says Show 'Sucked' Before She Joined 'RHOSLC'

Monica Garcia has compared her humble beginnings to none other than Kim Kardashian’s.

via People:

On Tuesday’s first installment of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion, the single mom, 40, compared herself to the likes of Kim Kardashian while describing her role as Jen’s former assistant and her eventual casting on the show.

When asked to give a little insight into her relationship with Jen, Monica revealed that she and the imprisoned reality star were once close before their friendship evolved to employer-employee and eventually to mortal “enemies.”

Explaining that Jen would often need “help” with her “life,” Monica recalled doing things like getting her groceries or making sure she was on time to “her freaking meetings for whatever.”

“Now looking back and knowing everything, I’m like, ‘Okay, I get it.’ I almost felt like I was more just a friend, the things I would do for her,” she explained, before sharing why she took on a job that didn’t pay. “Honestly, she was my friend. She needed help. It didn’t start like that. We were friends first and I was like, ‘I can help you until you need somebody.’”

Heather Gay then confronted her about ulterior motives and allegedly having a “Kim K started out as an assistant and look where it got her, and I’ll start out as an assistant and see where it gets me?” moment, which Monica denied.

“I would like you to hear something, Monica, that you said. Just for a little bit of clarity,” Heather retorted before playing a recording of a voice that sounded similar to Monica’s.

“F—ing Kim Kardashian was a f—ing assistant and look at that bitch now,” Monica allegedly said on Heather’s phone. “I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that s— was as a stepping stone and as a learning experience.”

Monica didn’t deny Heather’s accusations, but admitted she tried getting cast on RHOSLC, not thinking she would “ever end up on the show.” The Bad Mormon: A Memoir author doubled down on her claims and speculated that Monica was never a “friend helping [Jen]” but had an “agenda.”

“I didn’t,” Monica refuted. “When I met her, I didn’t even know she was on the show. Honestly, when I applied to get on the show, I applied just like everybody else sitting here.”

Monica explained she emailed casting with a message. “I said, ‘My name is Monica Fowler and your show sucks and your ratings are shit and it’s going to get cancelled cause you don’t have the right cast.’”

“That’s what I said. I’m being honest,” she shrugged before showing the actual email she sent to casting.

“Reaching out in regards to your casting call!” it read. “‘Would love more information on what needs to be done or how to move forward. You guys need a feisty ex-communicated Latina on the show immediately! I’m your girl!’ — Monica F.”

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.