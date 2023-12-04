Monica Explains Why She and C-Murder Are No Longer Dating: 'I Got My Heart Broken (Again)'

Monica, for the first time, publicly commented on why she and C-Murder are no longer together.

The streets had been talking for quite some time about the two’s quiet separation, but now we know — via Monica herself — what happened.

In a comment responding to a fan who brought his name up, she pointed out that it’s been over two years since she’s mentioned him and people need to move on.

Offering further clarification, Monica said that she got her ‘heart broken’ — again.

Take a look:

Damn. No shade to Monica, but getting your heart broken by someone behind bars has to be…tough.