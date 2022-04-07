Monica And Her Ex C-Murder All Smiles In Photos Of Their Reunion In Prison [Photo]

Monica continues to show her support to her former boyfriend C-Murder, who has been put behind bars. Recently, the singer visited the rapper in jail and the two looked happy together in photos from their reunion.

via: Hot97

A few flicks of Monica and C-Murder went viral online. In the picture Monica is visiting C while he’s in prison. C is not shy about showing his Mo’ love on the ‘gram.

He previous shared a video of her performing at one of her shows. He captioned the video, “my baby kilt it at the show .Her sanging this outfit a #TRUqueen we knew from day 1 this was real love. No opinion changes a fact and we got the history to prove that . If you know me you know how Im coming bout her.”

Monica and C Murder, real name Cory Miller, has dated many years ago but it seems like the two has re-sparked some old flames.

Despite his conviction, his loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. In November 2021, Monica had the audience chant, “Free C-Murder,” at a concert.

