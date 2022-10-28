Monica Addresses Kodak Black Dating Rumors [Photos]

The boy is not hers.

via: Hot97

It was previously reported that social media speculated that R&B singer Monica, may be dating rapper Kodak Black. Monica celebrated a birthday earlier this week and showed off her the gifts Kodak gifted her.

She posted a photo of herself stepping into a Maybach with the caption reading, “On a date kinda nervous,” adding a winking emoji. She then shared a selfie of she and Kodak, showing off a blue Birkin and a whole lotta’ cash. “THANK YOUUUUU,” she captioned the post, tagging Kodak.

Kodak responded, “love y’all too… and the women that love you and are really in your lives! I pray they weren’t hurt by this foolishness! I’m ALWAYS here… if it’s within my reach yall got it @loeshimmy to the death my Z Babies! Nah put the black down!!!”

Kodak Black & Monica went on a date last night & she’s trending on social media. pic.twitter.com/vZypnlUMfD — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 25, 2022

Monica took to Twitter clear up speculations. She explains, “Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted. “They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love to support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.”

Bill & Shimmy My Heart … They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL.. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me??? — Monica (@MonicaDenise) October 28, 2022

I don’t give a damn ! Life’s too short and so is my attention span for foolishness lmao RT @queenstatusmo: @MonicaDenise @Fullmoonaftert1 @MonicaDenise glad that you aren’t focused on the negativity but the positive and the real ones that truly love you ?? — Monica (@MonicaDenise) October 28, 2022

This is not the first time Kodak has shown love to Monica. Earlier this month, he and rapper L.O.E. Shimmy surprised the “Friends” songstress with roses during her concert.

Kodak Black & Loe Shimmy surprised Monica with a bouquet of flowers at her concert? pic.twitter.com/JIRrk7PPws — Wave Check? (@thewavecheckk) October 18, 2022