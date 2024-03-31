Moneybagg Yo Responds to Ari Fletcher Saying She’s ‘F*cking Single’ | lovebscott.com

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been dating since 2019, but recent comments by the two have created doubts about where they currently are.

via: Complex

The rapper, 32, made a splash on Friday with the release of his music video “Bussin” starring Fletcher, 28. The couple had teased the video earlier with a “ceiling challenge” video shared online. Although it’s not clear when the explicit visual was shot, it seems as though the relationship between the two has soured since then.

“I’m so fucking single!” wrote Ari on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.

A fan replied to her tweet, writing, “I thought everything was bussin” to which Ari responded with, “Fuck that song and that video.”

Moneybagg caught wind of Ari’s original tweet and quote tweeted it with, “[laughing emojis] never.”

It’s probably safe to say that Ari and Moneybagg’s falling out was recent based on an interaction she had on X after her “ceiling challenge” video began to circulate online.