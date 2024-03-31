50 Cent Continues to Take Shots at Ex Daphne Joy Amid Abuse Allegations [Video] | lovebscott.com

50 Cent is still not done dragging Daphne Joy following allegations that she’s one of Diddy’s sex workers.

via: Page Six

The “In Da Club” rapper, 48, dragged the model, 37, while making a surprise appearance on stage for Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” tour stop in New York City Saturday night.

“I love you, you and you even if your [sic] a little sex workers,” the G-Unit Records founder (real name: Curtis James Jackson III) captioned an Instagram clip of himself giving a shout-out to “a little sex worker” as he exited the stage at Madison Square Garden.

“love ya it’s all love. The Barbz are out holding it down,” he added, referencing Minaj’s loyal fanbase.

50 Cent – who shares his 11-year-old son, Sire, with Joy – previously took to social media after learning his ex had been named in a lawsuit against Diddy filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Jones claimed that Joy was one of three sex workers exploited by Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL,” 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post showing him smoking a cigar in the rain earlier this week. “Yo this s–t is a movie.”

Both Joy and Diddy have vehemently denied the accusations, with the former stating via Instagram earlier this week that she was “deeply hurt by the lies” in Jones’ lawsuit.