MoneyBagg Yo And Ari Fletcher Seemingly Call It Quits [Photos]

Every other month, it feels like MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher get close to breaking up before one of them buys the other a lavish gift, resetting them back to square one.

via: Hot97

Fans are speculating that the two ended their relationship after they both fired off a series of tweets this morning (July 20). Ari wrote a tweet this morning read, “I always gotta pick up the pieces after somebody do me wrong. That sh*t is not fair,” and another, “payback a b*tch. Respectfully.”

The tweets continue, “when you do good people wrong that sh*t comes back on you. I don’t wish bad on nobody and I don’t know nobody karma. But I do know that it’s real.”

MoneyBagg must’ve caught wind of her tweets as he fired off a posted and deleted tweet himself. He says, “Da crazy part bout sh*t is mfs dat talk to u everyday will get on a app and express how they feel before they deal with it in real life..”

Ari follows up with a “moving on..gracefully” tweet.

We hope the two can work out their differences.

This couple has always been quick to take things to social media and while it hasn’t been confirmed that they’re having issues, their fans have reason to believe that their tweets are about one another. Hopefully, everything is okay and they can continue on being one of hip-hop’s favorite partnerships.