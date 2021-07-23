Mom Horrified When Starbucks Barista Tells Her Half Her Face Is Unblended: ‘I Have Been Out of the House for 4 Hours'

A tired mom is going viral for forgetting to blend in half of her contour, and exhausted parents everywhere are chiming in with tales of their own.

via Insider:

Mom and TikToker Mikkie Gallagher (@mikkiegallagher) racked up nearly 600,000 views when she answered her own prompt, “Tell me you’re a tired mom without telling me you’re a tired mom.”

In the video, Mikkie explains that she had been out of the house for four hours before anyone informed her that she had forgotten to blend in half of her makeup.

It wasn’t until she pulled through the Starbucks drive-thru that someone — a kind barista — pointed out her makeup mishap.

Since posting the footage, nearly 1,500 comments have flooded in — mostly from similarly exhausted parents sharing their own sleep-deprived mistakes.

Tons of hilarious stories came pouring into Mikkie’s comment section, each one funnier than the last.

“I pulled out two tampons once… Really didn’t know I had put one in already,” one mom shared.

“My dream last night was about me getting to sleep while my husband watched the kids. I literally dream about sleep… while sleeping,” another exhausted mom wrote.

“I walked out of the house to go to the store in JUST leggings and a nursing bra. I live in Michigan,” wrote one mom.

“I got into a car and didn’t realize it wasn’t my car until the alarm started going off. A gray midsize car is a gray midsize car,” another parent shared.

“I went to dinner with 1 lash on. My husband said NOTHING,” one lashless mama wrote.

“I went to my doctor’s appointment with house slippers on… the fuzzy ones with a cat face,” another parent commented.

“Only putting deodorant under one arm is a REGULAR occurrence for this tired mama,” shared one parent.

“Each of my twins lost a tooth yesterday. After midnight, I remembered and was digging for money in the dark. One got $10, one got $5. (We give $1),” another parent wrote.

“I walked out of Home Depot yesterday with $40 worth of product and did not pay. Didn’t realize ’til we were in the car on the main road,” wrote one accidental shoplifter.

But some TikTokers couldn’t get over Mikkie’s story — especially the fact that only one person informed the tired mom of her makeup mishap.

“FOUR hours?! And the ONLY decent human being was the Starbucks guy?! We should all be helping each other out,” one parent wrote, championing support for tired parents everywhere.

What are some of your tired mom stories?