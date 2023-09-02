Mohamed Al Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Partner Dodi, Dead at 94

Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family said Friday. He was 94.

The Egyptian businessman was laid to rest a day after the 26th anniversary of the deaths of his son Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana.

Mohamed’s family said that the former Harold’s department store boss passed away on Wednesday. His burial was set to take place on Friday, after prayers, at the London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park.

The businessman’s family released a statement through the Fulham Football Club on Friday.

“Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023,” the statement read. “He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

After his son and Princess Diana were killed in a tragic accident while in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997, Mohamed grew to become an avid believer of conspiracy theories surrounding their deaths.

Mohamed did not believe the official story put forward that concluded his son and partner were killed due to a paparazzi-induced high-speed car chase and driver negligence after allegedly drinking heavily that night.

Instead, Mohamed believed there was a much more sinister and orchestrated plan behind the accident.

For decades after their deaths, Mohamed expressed doubt that the car crash was an accident and accused the Royal family of being behind Dodi and Diana’s deaths.

The grieving father went as far as taking his claims to court. The New York Times reported in 2008 that Mohamed testified to the London court that he believed the late Prince Phillip and Princess Diana’s ex-husband then-Prince Charles were behind an elaborate scheme to take out the couple.

Mohamed alleged that the Royal family members planned the accident, which was ultimately “executed” by British and French intelligence members, who he claimed were assisted by the CIA.

Mohamed added that Charles was a willing participant in the fatal scheme due to his desire to wed his current wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

Following years of separation, Diana and Charles had divorced in 1996 and the newly-single princess began dating Dodi in July 1997. Last November, Mohamed claimed that Diana was pregnant with Dodi’s child at the time of their deaths.