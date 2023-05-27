MLB Star Tim Anderson's Wife Says They're 'Working' On Marriage Despite His Affair With Dejah Lanee [Photos + Video]

Baseball player Tim Anderson is trending after his wife Bria Anderson responded to the latest posts of Anderson’s baby mama Dejah Lanee.

via: AceShowbiz

Tim Anderson’s wife isn’t going to give up on their marriage just yet. Despite allegations that he has cheated on her with Dejah Lanee, Bria Anderson has claimed that she and her husband are currently “working” on their marriage.

“Moment of authenticity- I know we’re all on social media, but there’s a distinction between the internet and real life,” Bria began her message which was shared on social media on Friday, May 26. “In REAL life, I am a mother and a WIFE that cares about my FAMILY above anything else.”

“My truth is that my husband and I are working on our marriage, and I’m not interested in the internet games,” she stated, before adding, “I ask for everyone to respect my family’s privacy.”

Bria issued the message after Dejah appeared to taunt Bria with photos of her with Tim. Among the intimate pictures were those that showed the MLB star and Dejah kissing while she was allegedly pregnant with their child and she giving birth with the athlete by her side.

Earlier, Dejah also called out Tim for not defending her publicly. The social media influencer was seemingly triggered after Bria posted a picture of her looking all loved up with her husband.

Tim and Bria’s marriage has been rocked with cheating rumors since last year. In June 2022, it was reported that he had a relationship with another woman, Dejah. Four months later, Dejah gave birth to a child in October.

Seemingly coming clear with his infidelity, Tim then posted a photo of his lovechild on his Instagram Story three months ago. “Everybody ain’t gotta know everything. Nobody ain’t gotta know s**t, really,” he wrote in a separate Story.

Tim and Bria tied the knot in 2017. They have two kids together, daughters Peyton and Paxton.