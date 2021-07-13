Mj Rodriguez Becomes First Trans Woman Nominated for Lead Emmy Award

Mj Rodriguez is making Emmy Awards history.

The ‘Pose’ star became nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award in the Best Actress in a Drama category for her role as Blanca Rodriguez — making her the first transgender woman to be nominated in a lead category.

via NYP:

Rodriguez said her nomination is a step forward for the LGBTQ community, specifically with trans representation, at the awards show.

“I do believe this is a pivotal moment. There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter,” Rodriguez told Variety.

Before Rodriguez’s nomination, only two trans actresses had received Emmy nods: Rain Valdez, for Best Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2020’s “Razor Tongue,” and four-time nominee Laverne Cox, for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for “Orange Is the New Black.”

“Now I can sit here and say I’ve actually solidified my roots — actually being a leading lady next to the leading man [Porter] of a great show. It’s possible, it’s obtainable, and you can achieve it simply by all of our stories right here, watching us right now,” Rodriguez, 30, said of her groundbreaking role in an April press call before the show’s final season premiere in May. “And I just hope that it carries through.”

The Ryan Murphy series featuring Rodriguez has earned a plethora of nominations this year, coming in at a grand total of nine, including nods for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama for Emmy-winning co-star Billy Porter.

Rodriguez has appeared in a variety of television shows, films and theater productions. While she’s been a nominee and winner of smaller awards, being nominated for an Emmy is the next big step in her career.

“I think a lot of people out in the world are probably going to see what is possible when it comes to a trans woman taking a role and taking a lead,” Rodriguez said in the April call.

Congrats Mj — we’re rooting for you!