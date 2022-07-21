Misty Copeland Secretly Welcomed First Baby 3 Months Ago, Hopes to Return to Ballet in 2023

Misty Copeland welcomed her first child a few months ago — and has a new fashion line in the works.

Mama has been busy!

via People:

The famed ballerina, 39, and husband Olu Evans recently welcomed their first baby together, son Jackson, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“I’m on maternity leave right now,” says the Greatness Wins athletic wear co-founder and designer. “I have a 3-month-old. But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall.”

As Copeland adapts to her new title of Mom, she’s also getting ready to embark on her son’s first travel experience. “We just got Jackson’s passport a couple days ago,” she shares. “So we’re on our way to Corsica this summer in France.”

Despite allowing cameras to follow her for her 2015 documentary, A Ballerina’s Tale, Copeland has kept much of her personal life, including her pregnancy news, out of the public eye.

“My personal life I’ve really kept pretty private my whole career,” Copeland explains.

The American Ballet Theater’s Principal dancer says she plans to keep her son out of the spotlight as well.

“Definitely with my son, I wouldn’t have him probably be on camera for anything,” she says. “But when it comes to my career and what I’m doing, I’m really open.”

Next year will likely be a balancing act in Copeland’s household. While having her sights set high on performing again, the best-selling author and new mom is also going to be busy designing pieces for Greatness Wins’ women’s line in the spring.

“It’s never easy, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without having a support system,” Copeland shares. “My husband is incredible and he’s an amazing dad. He’s been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things.”

“But you have to make sacrifices. I’m not at big events every night and out partying and going to dinners. I have to make sacrifices to be able to do all the things that I want to do.”

Copeland says she’s also turning to the company’s co-founders Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzy and UNTUCKit’s Chris Riccobono for guidance as a new parent.

“I’ll definitely be coming to them for some parenting advice,” she says of her business partners. “This is still new for me.”

The former Under Armour designer says it’s a “dream” to help build up Greatness Wins’ women’s line as she continues to evolve herself.

“I think that this line will be an evolution, a constant evolution as my life is evolving right now and unfolding in so many beautiful ways. I think ultimately it’s about creating functional, supportive, and beautiful products for women from all walks of life,” says Copeland. “Even going through my own changes now, coming into motherhood and my journey going back to the stage, I think is going to be a big part of the storytelling and developing the women’s line.”

Congrats to Misty and Olu! We bet that little one is absolutely gorgeous.