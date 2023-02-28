Missy Elliott and Timbaland Tease An Official Reunion

Recently, Missy Elliott took to her Instagram Stories to connect with Timbaland, stating, “it’s go time” in regard to creating new music.

via: HipHopDX

Missy Elliott and Timbaland have been prolific partners creatively throughout their careers and it appears they’ve reconnected in the studio more than 25 years after Missy’s epic debut.

The “Work It” rapper posted on her Instagram Story Sunday night (February 26) letting Timbo know it’s “go time” once again and the super producer echoed that sentiment when returning the favor with a post of his own

“Watch time for us to press that go button @missymisdemeanorelliott we n our bag like always !!!!! Happy Monday,” the Verzuz co-founder wrote.

Missy and Timbaland made for one of the most dynamic genre-bending duos in Hip Hop at the turn of the century with each album providing an attempt to push rap forward. They connected for Missy’s first five albums spanning from Supa Dupa Fly in 1997 to This Is Not a Test in 2003.

“My 1st album was stress free because I didn’t have any expectations. My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album so me & @timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come,” she wrote of Supa Dupa Fly when reflecting on her career in December.

Missy added that her sophomore LP, 1999’s Da Real World, was the “hardest album to complete” due to the pressure of following up her well-received first effort.

Regardless, the project debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, selling 181,000 copies in its first week. It would eventually go on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

“I was so hard on myself & for a while this was my least favorite until years later I realized the MASTERPIECE @Timbaland & I had created,” she said of Da Real World.

Turning her attention to 2001’s Miss E… So Addictive, Elliott wrote: By this album I felt a small relief & I felt my 2nd album allowed me & @Timbaland to EXPERIMENT with my 3rd album outtaspace sounds since my 2nd album was theatrical with knockin beats. We were open to showing what the FUTURE of music could sound like in our minds.”

Missy Elliott’s most recent album arrived with 2005’s The Cookbook and she could possibly be adding another installment to her discography in 2023.