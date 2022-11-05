Missy Elliott Immortalized In Wax [Photos]

Missy Elliott has once again been memorialized, this time with a hauntingly accurate Madame Tussauds wax figure.

via: Rap-Up

The hip-hop icon received her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Missy’s look-alike bears an uncanny resemblance to the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper, donning the sparkly black and gold tracksuit that she wore while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

No detail was overlooked, including Missy’s signature “Iconic” chain and braids, which were created strand by strand, according to Missy.

The 5-time Grammy winner herself was on hand for the unveiling on Friday, posing with her arm around her wax twin.

“My WAX FIGURE is OFFICIALLY immortalized in the @madametussaudsusa Museum in #LasVegas! It’s caute. YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON!” she wrote before thanking everyone involved in bringing her wax figure to life. “Thank you so much to the AMAZING team who made this Historical.”

On social media, the look-alike received tons of praise. “Na this is probably the best wax they’ve ever made,” commented one person, while another added, “Truly couldn’t tell the difference.”

Fans who visit Missy’s figure at the museum can also participate in the interactive #CoolOffChallenge.

Madame Tussauds has been on a roll lately. The museum recently unveiled a wax figure of Lil Nas X, which was so realistic that it even fooled his friends.

Just last month, Missy was honored with her own street in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The city council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard in her honor.

“I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home,” a humbled Missy said during the unveiling ceremony, which was attended by Trey Songz, Timbaland, and Pusha T.