Miss Jones Reveals Beyonce's Mom Once Picked A Fight With Her [Video]

Radio personality & former R&B artist Miss Jones is continuing to spill alleged behind-the-scenes tea. While appearing on Drink Champs recently, Miss Jones spoke on Tina Knowles.

via: AceShowbiz

Telling the hosts, Miss Jones recalled, “Beyonce’s mom, she wanted to fight me, a child. No, I’m not a child.” Unsurprisingly, the hosts found her claims hard to believe because Tina doesn’t seem like someone who would start a beef with someone else.

When N.O.R.E. interrupted to remind Miss Jones that “at one point” she said Mary J. Blige couldn’t sing, Miss Jones responded, “A lot of times she can’t, I love her on ‘Power’, but it doesn’t-nowadays you don’t have to be able to sing. And that’s what I learned. It’s not about singing, it’s about emotion.”

Prior to this, Miss Jones made headlines after she insinuated that she had a threesome with Tupac Shakur and Monie Love. “I’m gonna tell you about the party,” Miss Jones told the co-hosts. “So Pac came and we’re walking and it’s like the music stops. Everyone else hears the music, but I’m with Monie and he stops and he looks at us and then…so like, we know what the look means and we figure it out. It was a good night and that was it.”

N.O.R.E. then tried to dig further. He asked, “So Pac and Monie had some relations?” To the question, Miss Jones cheekily answered, “Well no, it was just the three of us, the three of us just talked for a long time.”

I don’t think too many people want smoke with Ms. Tina Knowles. You can check out the full interview below.