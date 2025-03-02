Home > NEWS

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Goes Makeup-Free After Trolls Say She Looks ‘Old’

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Millie Bobby Brown is keeping it real.

While promoting her brand Florence By Mills’ spot acne patches on Instagram Friday, the “Stranger Things” actress revealed she’s still “figuring out” the best way to take care of her skin.

“Hey guys it’s Mills here, I don’t know if you can see but my break out is pretty bad right now,” she said in the clip she posted without any filters.

“I’m 21 years old, I’m still figuring out what my skin likes and what it doesn’t.”

After the video was uploaded, many fans praised the “Enola Holmes” star for being so candid and vulnerable.

“mills your skin is beautiful! It’s really sweet that you show your real self and normalize something completely natural thanks to you, i’ve started accepting my own skin more and flo acne patches help me so much! I LOVE YOU,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Another added, “mills remember you are amazing and beautiful your skin is perfect!!”

“So pretty like always!!,” a third netizen said.

Brown’s makeup-free reveal comes after people questioned her looks earlier in the week.

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Electric State,” Brown walked the carpet alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and wore an Annie’s Ibiza metallic gold and bronze striped embroidered gown with a structured corset top and flowing train.

The outfit also included a matching bolero jacket with shoulder pads.

The “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” actress accessorized her look with a gold choker necklace and diamond earrings from De Beers, while wearing her blond hair in a messy updo with bangs down to her eyelashes.

Following the event, online trolls questioned whether the British star looked age-appropriate. Some even compared her to former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson.

“If this was on someone like Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange or even Pamela Anderson it would have been chefs kiss! She’s way too young for this look eek,” one commenter said at the time.

“Literally had to double check [she] turned 21 the other day and not 40,” another wrote.

Brown, however, clapped back at the haters by posting a screenshot of a British Vogue story with the headline “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks” to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“@britishvogue thank you,” she simply wrote.

via: Page Six

