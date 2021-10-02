Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Onstage at ACL Music Festival: 'Dreams DO Come True' [Photos + Video]

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits set Friday, briefly crashing the stage to dance alongside the rapper.

via: People

Miley Cyrus flaunted her twerking skills when she surprised Megan Thee Stallion during the rapper’s set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 28, shared a video of the moment she crashed the performance on Instagram. Cyrus ran onstage before she and Stallion, 26, briefly showed off their dance moves for the screaming crowd. The music superstars then shared a sweet embrace.

Miley Cyrus crashes Megan thee Stallion’s set as she performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. pic.twitter.com/4fr3XwWgwz — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 2, 2021

Miley Cyrus surprises Megan thee Stallion as she performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Too cute! pic.twitter.com/oLVbdZqTZN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 2, 2021

“Dreams DO come true!” Cyrus gushed in the caption. “Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!”

Stallion replied in the comments, “Love youuuu????.”

The two artists helped kick off the first weekend of the ACL festival, with Cyrus later returning to the stage for her headlining set.

In July, the Hannah Montana alum opened up about performing again following the halt in live music due to the pandemic.

“It kind of feels like my first time and I’ve f—— done everything a lot of f—— times. It really feels like the first,” she told the crowd at the grand opening of Ayu Nights in Las Vegas. “You know when you meet somebody and you’re like, ‘I’ve never actually loved before because this s— feels so f—— different.’ That’s how I feel about being here with you guys.”

Cyrus continued, “All of us, we’ve been so divided in so many ways, and to be together all over again just feels so f—— right. And just starting to get back with a live f—— audience, you cannot get bigger or better than Las Vegas. So I’m beyond f—— thrilled to be here with all of you.”

That was something.