Mike WiLL Made-It Secures ESPN Partnership As NBA’s Custom Music Strategy Lead Producer

Mike Will Made It has partnered with ESPN’s Custom NBA Music Strategy as its first-ever lead producer for the 2023-2024 season.

via: Vibe

The sports network released a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 17) detailing the super producer’s new role. “This is the perfect partnership because I make the music people want to ball to,” he said in a press release.

In the third year, Mike will curate sounds that match the intensity of the upcoming NBA season. The Georgia native will be tasked with soundtracking major NBA events throughout the season as well.

These events include NBA Tip-off, NBA In-season Tournament, Christmas Day, Saturday Primetime matchups, NBA Play-in Tournament, NBA Playoffs, and the NBA Finals. To kick off the new partnership, Mike WiLL is releasing “Different Breed,” a new single featuring Latto and Swae Lee. The track will premiere during the NBA’s Tip-off TV spot coverage to start the new season. “Different Breed” will soundtrack the matchups between the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 25.

In a released statement, Curtis Friends, ESPN‘s Vice President of Sports Marketing, spoke about the new partnership. “It didn’t take us long to figure out that Atlanta music, Mike WiLL, and NBA on ESPN were a strong cultural fit,” Friends said. “Mike WiLL Made-It is cooking up his recipe for the NBA on ESPN custom music strategy that will set the tone for fans throughout the season.”

Managing Director of Giant Music, Matt LaMotte also spoke to the historic deal, stating, “As an independent record label, nothing excites us more than collaboration and creativity. We couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Mike WiLL and ESPN.”