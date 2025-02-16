Home > NEWS

Mike Tyson Says He Doesn’t Have Parkinson’s Despite Jake Paul’s Claim

BY: Walker

Published 31 seconds ago

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has said he ‘misspoke’ in a viral clip where he sensationally claimed Mike Tyson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s before their Netflix bout back in November.

Tyson says Paul has no idea what he’s talking about … ’cause he doesn’t have Parkinson’s despite what the YouTube sensation says.

Here’s the deal … Jake stopped by streamer Adin Ross’ place to hang out, and the two got into a conversation about psychedelic drugs — with Jake saying he takes magic mushrooms to “fix my brain.”

Paul then talks about the benefits of taking ayahuasca and smoking “toad” — psychedelic toad venom that some have begun experimenting with more in recent years.

It’s here where JP let’s the news slip … excitedly claiming to Adin that Mike Tyson smoked toad before their fight in November — claiming it “cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so he could come back and fight.”

Welp, Mike’s team is nipping that in the bud … telling us “Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness.”

Jake has also walked back the comments … writing on X that Mike never had Parkinson’s and the internet took his comments out of context — even though he specifically said the drugs cured him of that disease.

As we told you Mike had several medical incidents in the lead-up to the bout … had a medical incident on a plane in May that pushed the fight back to November. Tyson later said lost a lot of blood on the plane and nearly died.

The fight with Jake didn’t go the way Mike wanted … with Tyson losing soundly to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. But, he said just getting back into the ring at 58 was an achievement in and of itself.

According to Jake, he’s facing a bigger challenger than any boxer.

via: TMZ

