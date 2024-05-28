Mike Tyson Gives Health Update After Plane Scare with Jake Paul Fight Looming | lovebscott.com

Mike Tyson said the scary medical issue he suffered while onboard a plane en route from Miami to Los Angeles is behind him and boxing Jake Paul is still very much on his mind.

His representative told CNN.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the representative said.

Tyson, 57, “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

The medical scare will not impact Tyson’s July 20 boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Tyson’s representative said.

The fight will be Tyson’s first since he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020 and his first professional match since 2005.

The event will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix and held at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Mike told his followers he’s at full strength.

“Now feeling 100%,” he wrote, “even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.”

