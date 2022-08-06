Mike Tyson Calls Hulu a "Slave Master" Who Stole His Life Story [Photos]

Boxing legend Mike Tyson continued to speak out against Hulu’s decision to move forward with a documentary series about his life in a Twitter post on Saturday.

via: Revolt

On Saturday (Aug. 6), Tyson blasted Hulu for using his life story for their upcoming limited series “Mike.” The series stars Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes as the former heavyweight boxing champion.

Tyson has been outspoken in the past of his disapproval of the series. Tyson claims that Hulu executives did not consult with him while making the project, he also said Hulu has not paid him despite using his real life for profit.

In a meme posted Saturday, Tyson wrote: “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” In the caption he wrote, “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.” But his anger was not limited to Instagram posts, he also took full advantage of his presence on Twitter.

Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hey @hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #fuckhulu — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

In a separate post, Tyson further likens the streamer to that of a slave master who has tried to tempt his confidants into supporting “Mike.” “Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me,” wrote Tyson.

Last year, Tyson attempted to persuade his supporters to join him in boycotting Hulu. As previously reported by REVOLT, Tyson said the limited series was “unauthorized.” “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights,” he wrote online. He added that, “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”