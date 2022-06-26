Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Still Owes IRS $2.3 Million in Back Taxes

He’s got another “Situation.”

via: Complex

According to HotNewHipHop, the Jersey Shore star still owes the IRS $2.3 million in back taxes. Sorrentino was sent a tax lien this April for taxes owed between the years of 2010 and 2016—this does not include 2014. Regarding The Situation, his publicist, Robyn Bordes told The Sun, “Micheal Sorrentino has been working diligently to comply with his current and past tax obligations, and he will continue to do so.”

This unfortunate news follows the thousands Sorrentino has already paid. In January 2020, he paid off over $300,000 in restitution, after having served eight months in prison from January to September 2019. The original tax fraud charges stem from 2014 when he and his brother filed false tax returns on $8.9 million in income.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort,” he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino told Page Six following his release from jail. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Last year, Sorrentino and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Romeo Reign. The couple apparently conceived on the day Sorrentino was released from prison. And per HNHH, Sorrentino is also an advocate for Alcoholics Anonymous.