Migos' Takeoff Death: Owner of Bowling Alley Where He Was Shot Fighting $1 Million Lawsuit By Late Rapper's Mom | lovebscott.com

The mother of Migos rapper Takeoff filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Houston bowling alley where her son was fatally shot.

via: Radar Online

The owners of the bowling alley where Migos’ Takeoff was fatally shot in 2022 demanded the lawsuit brought by the late rapper’s mom be dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the owners of 810 Billiards and Bowling asked to be dismissed from the $1 million battle.

In her lawsuit, Davenport said her son was an invitee at the venue on November 1, 2022. She said that the owners and operators of the business.

She said the bowling alley owners were informed that an event would be held at 810 Houston on the night in question.

Davenport claimed the defendants knew the event required extra security and would draw a large crowd, “many of whom could be celebrities which in itself presents unique and advances security considerations, none of which were taken.”

Davenport claimed there was no after-hours controls or security measures, no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crimes.

Takeoff’s mom claimed a group of attendees began verbally, physically, and openly causing trouble and trying to intimidate the rapper. “As a result, two people or groups of people began shouting at each other.”

The suit said Takeoff, “an innocent bystander,” was “shot by stray bullets during the shootout” leading to his death.

Davenport demanded the 7-figure sum in damages.

Patrick Xavier Clark was accused of being the person responsible for Takeoff’s death. He was arrested on December 1, 2022. Clark posted a $1 million bond and has yet to go to trial. The court ordered Clark not to contact Takeoff’s family and friends — including J. Prince — while out on bond.

In response to the lawsuit, 810 Houston LLC denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The company argued “ample evidence exists” supporting a claim that Clark’s intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs no seek recovery.”

The response added, “There is a reasonable probability that the occurrence in question as well as the damages complained of were proximately caused, in whole or in part, by unknown criminals who participated in unlawful gambling and/or the illegal possession of firearms.”

“Defendant is not liable to Plaintiffs because Plaintiff’s own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiff’s injuries,” the bowling alley owners argued.

The judge has yet to rule.