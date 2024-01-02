Michelle Yeoh Announces She's a Grandma on New Year's Day: 'A Little Miracle'

Michelle Yeoh is now a grandmother!

via People:

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, 61, shared photos on Instagram early Tuesday celebrating the latest addition to her family. She and husband Jean Todt are grandparents after Todt’s son, Nicolas, welcomed his first baby.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024 we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy,” she captioned the first photo, which just showed the newborn’s foot in her hand.

Later, Yeoh shared more photos of herself and Todt, writing, “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime.”

Yeoh also shared a photo of the couple with the proud new parents and their bundle of joy.

“Love love love,” Yeoh captioned the shots.

Last month, the A Haunting in Venice star celebrated a second wedding nearly three months after tying the knot in Geneva on July 27. Their latest wedding was a small, casual affair held at a restaurant in Yeoh’s hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia.

After her summer nuptials in Switzerland, Yeoh shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram. “19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come ,” she wrote.

The photo carousel included an image of Todt slipping a wedding band on his bride’s finger and a sweet shot of the newlyweds cuddled up in a bed decorated with rose petals in the shape of a heart.

According to their wedding program, which was shared on Instagram by ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, the pair first met on in June 2004 in Shanghai. An engagement quickly followed. As for their wedding, however, that took much longer — 6,992 days to be exact.

Congrats to their family!