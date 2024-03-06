Michelle Williams Jokes It's 'Disappointing' People Don't Recognize Her from Destiny's Child in New Uber One Ad | lovebscott.com

Michelle Williams says her fondness for the unparalleled comedic stylings of Larry David proved key in her choosing to star in a new campaign for Uber One in Australia.

via: People

The music superstar jokes about people not knowing who she is despite her many accolades in a new commercial for Uber One Australia, a service that never forgets Williams’ identity.

In the clip, the “Say Yes” performer sports a fashionable outfit as she struts to sit next to a stranger on a park bench and checks her phone to find out she’s saved nearly $40 dollars on Uber and Uber Eats purchases as an Uber One member.

“OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint,” says Williams, 44, before turning to the woman seated beside her, who’s eating a snack. “You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups, and no one recognizes me.”

Nearby in the park, a man then calls out for someone named “Michelle” — who’s revealed to be his dog, much to Williams’ disappointment. “You spit that out,” he says, as the pup walks around with a roll of bread in its mouth.

“Who calls their dog Michelle?” asks the singer, actress and author.

The woman beside Williams on the bench then appears excitedly curious as she asks, “Sorry, but are you Michelle Williams?”

Flattered by the supposed recognition, Williams smiles and responds in the affirmative. “Dropped your wallet,” says the woman, further frustrating the “Survivor” musician.

“At least my Uber One savings don’t disappoint,” says the multi-platinum-selling artist at the end of the ad.

In a video shared to her Instagram on Monday, Williams spoke to her followers about participating in the “hilarious” Uber One commercial.

“I get to be in on the jokes. Certain jokes y’all know I don’t care too much about, especially 24 years later. There are just certain things I don’t care about anymore,” she said.

“So what a cool way to be like, ‘The joke ain’t on me, it’s really on you.’ You know, I don’t care. So that was so much fun,” added Williams.