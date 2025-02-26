Home > NEWS

Michelle Trachtenberg, Former Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star, Dead at 39

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for a wide range of TV and film roles including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” has died at the age of 39.

According to a report from ABC News the actress was found dead Feb. 26 in a New York City apartment near Columbus Circle. Police sources tell The New York Post that “her death is not being investigated as suspicious.” PEOPLE has reached out to her rep, the LAPD and NYPD for comment.

Trachtenberg is best known for her roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, she got her start in commercials before landing her roles on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete and on All My Children.

Her big breakout as the titular character in Harriet the Spy came in 1996. She also had several other prominent roles across film and television over the years, including in EuroTrip, 17 Again and Ice Princess.

Trachtenberg’s last credited role was in 2023, reprising Georgina Sparks on Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.

In the year leading up to her death, Trachtenberg sparked concerns online from fans who were worried about her health due to a drastic change in her appearance. But she clapped back, saying, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.”

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” she wrote in another Instagram post. “I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Trachtenberg’s final Instagram post was seven days ago, where she shared a throwback of herself wanting to “look like naughty #tinkerbell.”

via: People

