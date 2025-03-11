In Michelle Obama’s New Podcast Series With Her Brother Craig Robinson, Former First Lady Is ‘at Her Most Relaxed and Honest’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, will host a new weekly podcast series starting this month.

The two Chicago-native siblings are the hosts of “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” from Higher Ground, the media company founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. On the podcast, the former First Lady and Robinson, who is executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, will discuss “everyday questions” about life, relationships and the world at large. Each week, they will be joined by a special guest to tackle audience questions and offer advice, anecdotes and plenty of laughs.

“From resilience in the face of life’s challenges to navigating relationships, parenting, family and faith, ‘IMO’ sees the First Lady at her most relaxed and honest,” according to Higher Ground’s announcement.

The first two episodes of “IMO” will launch March 12, with new episodes released weekly. The available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major podcast platforms. After the introductory premiere episode, the first guest on the show is actor-writer-producer Issa Rae, who in episode 2 talks about navigating the challenges of “mismatched expectations in adult friendships.” In addition, Obama and Robinson will take the stage at SXSW in Austin on Thursday (March 13) at 1 p.m. CT to record a special episode of their new podcast live in front of an audience.

Guests on upcoming episodes are scheduled to include Tyler Perry, Keke Palmer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Seth and Lauren Rogen, Jay Shetty, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Elaine Welteroth, Angie Martinez, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Logan Ury and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” Michelle Obama said in announcing the series. “My brother Craig and I launched the ‘IMO’ podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions and have thoughtful conversations about life. There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing — whether it’s family, faith or our personal relationships — but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

Robinson added, “We grew up talking through life’s big and small questions together. And now, we’re inviting listeners into that conversation, with the hope that it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates the connection we could all use right now.”

The former First Lady previously hosted “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” an Audible original podcast featuring her conversations with friends including Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien and Oprah Winfrey. That was the first project under the recently formed multiyear first-look production deal between Audible and Higher Ground after the Obamas and Spotify ended their partnership. Before that, she hosted an exclusive Spotify series, “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

Other Higher Ground podcasts include “The Wonder of Stevie,” a seven-episode series that covers Stevie Wonder’s legacy; “Your Mama’s Kitchen” hosted by journalist Michele Norris; “The Big Hit Show,” a series of pop-culture documentaries hosted by Alex Pappademas; “Tell Them, I Am,” a collection of stories from Muslim voices; “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a series of conversations between President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen; and “The Sum of Us” series based on Heather McGhee’s bestselling book.

Higher Ground produces scripted and unscripted TV series, feature films, podcasts and digital series. In addition to its pact with Audible, the company has a first-look deal for film and television with Netflix.

