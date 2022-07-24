Michelle Obama’s New Book, The Follow-Up To Her 2018 Memoir, ‘Becoming,’ Due This Fall [Video]

Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, “The Light We Carry,” in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world.

via: Vibe

THE LIGHT WE CARRY will provide readers with new stories and reflective insight on change, power, deeper truths, and the illuminated “richness and potential of the world around us.” Pulling from her experience as a mother, daughter, wife, and First Lady, she will discuss her personal habits and practices she’s adapted like “starting kind,” “going high,” and assembling a “kitchen table” as she continues to “become.”

In a statement via Instagram, First Lady Obama shared, “Like so many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. That process of reflection actually led me to start writing again […] This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?”

Recently, First Lady Obama made an appearance on Good Morning America to tout the new project. Check the inspiring interview below.

THE LIGHT WE CARRY: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is currently available for pre-order.