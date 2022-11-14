Michelle Obama Reveals Malia and Sasha Are Sharing a Home in Los Angeles

Michelle Obama has revealed her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, are now living together in Los Angeles.

via Page Six:

Talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show Monday, the former first lady recalled the time the sisters invited her and former president Barack Obama, 61, to their “spot.”

“We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was,” she recounted.

However, it was their rules that had Michelle, 58, laughing as they asked their parents to use a coaster for their drinks.

She said, “I’m like, ‘You never used a coaster in my house.’ So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?”

The sisters have moved to California because Malia, 24, has been working in television while Sasha, 21, goes to the University of Southern California, where she met boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr., a basketball player-turned-director and son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell.

Malia, on the other hand, has been linked with record producer Dawit Eklund.

Michelle — who was promoting her new book, “The Light We Carry” which is out Tuesday — admitted her daughters had not been close when they were younger.

“The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friends,” she said.

“There was a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other, and I said, ‘You wait, you are going to wake up one day and you’re going to look over at that other person, and you’re going to know that you two share something very unique,’ especially given what they’ve been through.

Michelle also described that seeing them “in that place where they’re one another’s support systems and they’ve got each other’s backs, it’s the thing that a mother would want.”

Additionally, Michelle noted that despite having multiple initiatives as a first lady, her biggest job was making sure her kids had a decent upbringing. A tactic she learned from Toni Morrison.

“When I first came into the White House, when people asked me what my agenda was going to be, I said what I thought was not a controversial thing was that my first job is being ‘mom-in-chief,”’ she said. “If I couldn’t raise my children, make sure they got through that experience whole, how could I help anyone else?”

She continued, “When times are tough, I try to focus on what I can control. Being a good mother to my girls was my first job, and then I can reach out and help every girl in the world. But my two had to be solid first.”

Morrison had been vocal about her regret of talking to her kids with “a critical eye,” always telling them to fix their hair or straighten their clothes.

“What I have learned and she had learned is that kids are looking for that light,” Michelle said. “You want to greet them with your gladness because that’s what they want most in life.”

Speaking after the interview, Kotb and Bush Hager told Page Six that Obama was originally slated to appear on their show in May 2020 — but it was pushed back over COVID-19.

“She talks about the difficult times and how she’s used the tools in her tool box to lift people up,” Kotb added. “I find it interesting, she seems very confident, but she wrestles with self-esteem, thinking ‘am I seen’, and it reminds us that we’re all connected.”

Bush Hager added, “We were all emotional, really. This book is Mrs. Obama’s toolbox, coming out of the pandemic. We feel that way too, we both can remember feeling left out, feeling not good enough, not pretty enough, we’ve all said that to ourselves in the mirror. We hope to lift people, like Mrs Obama.”

We love that Sasha and Malia seem to stay out of headlines. Their parents prepared them well!