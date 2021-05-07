Michelle Obama Reflects on Derek Chauvin Conviction in New Interview [Video]

When former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd in April, Barack and Michelle Obama shared a joint statement in which they noted “true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.”

In a preview for Monday’s (May 10) episode with Obama, which was shared on Friday (May 7), the former first lady explained why she and her husband Barack Obama felt the need to publicly comment on Chauvin’s conviction last month.

“The goal is to let leaders lead, but in certain times people, you know, look to us often. ‘Well, what do you think? How do you feel?’” Obama said. “We know that while we’re all breathing a sigh of relief over the verdict, there’s still work to be done. And so we can’t sort of say, ‘Great. That happened. Let’s move on.’ I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way because many of us still live in fear.”

Obama also revealed her own fears about what could happen if her two daughters, Sasha and Malia, were ever pulled over by police while driving.

“Every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them,” she told King. “The fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption… The innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts.”

“So, I think we have to talk about it more,” Obama continued. “And we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more and to believe us and to know we don’t wanna be out there marching. I mean, all those Black Lives Matter kids — they’d rather not have to worry about this. They’re taking to the streets because they have to. They’re trying to have people understand that we’re real folks and the fear that many have of so many of us is irrational, and it’s based on a history that is just… it’s sad and it’s dark. And it’s time for us to move beyond that.”

As reported by REVOLT, Mr. and Mrs. Obama released a joint statement last month saying the Minneapolis jury “did the right thing” when convicting Chauvin. See a clip from her forthcoming interview with King below.

Earlier this week, Chauvin’s attorney requested a new trial for his client and asked for a hearing to have the verdict impeached.